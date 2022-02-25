Motor racing-Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix

Contributor
Abhishek Takle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx

Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this year, after the country launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this year, after the country launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The Russian Grand Prix, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi's Olympic Park, but F1 organisers said it was "impossible" to hold the race in the "current circumstances."

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More