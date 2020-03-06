Motor racing-Formula E postpones Rome ePrix due to coronavirus

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - A Formula E race scheduled for Rome on April 4 will not take place due to the coronavirus, the all-electric series announced on Friday.

The race is the second this season to be called off due to the virus. A Chinese Formula E round in Sanya has already been postponed from March 21.

Italy has ordered all major sporting events throughout the country, including top-flight Serie A soccer games, to be played without fans for one month in a bid to curb Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak.

"As a consequence of the ongoing health emergency in Italy...it will no longer be possible to stage the Rome E-Prix on April 4," Formula E said.

The series said it would assess the possibility of holding the race once restrictions had been lifted.

The next race on the calendar will now be Paris on April 18.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

