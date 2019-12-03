Motor racing-Formula E given FIA world championship status

Alan Baldwin Reuters
The all-electric Formula E series will have full FIA world championship status from the start of the 2020-21 season after approval by the sport's governing body, it announced on Tuesday.

The city-based series last month started its sixth season, with a cast of manufacturers including Porsche, Mercedes, BMW and Audi involved.

Recognition means there will be two single-seater FIA world championships, with Formula E alongside Formula One.

"The creation and development of Formula E has been a great adventure," FIA president Jean Todt said in a statement. "I am proud that today we confirm its FIA world championship status.

"Since its first race in Beijing in 2014 and with every ePrix thereafter, Formula E has proven that the concept of cutting-edge electric racing works."

Formula E founder and chairman Alejandro Agag said full championship status had always been the aim and it would add credibility.

"This agreement and announcement truly puts Formula E in the top tier of international single-seater racing," added the Spaniard.

