Motor racing-Formula E champion Vandoorne joins DS Penske team

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne will race for the DS Penske team next season following the departure of Mercedes from the all-electric series, they announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Belgian will partner France's double Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne, 32, for what will be the start of season nine, also known as the Gen3 era.

"We are starting this partnership in the best possible way by having two champions in the team," said DS performance director Thomas Chevaucher in a statement.

The Stellantis-owned brand is teaming up with Penske Autosport for the next four seasons after previously partnering Chinese-owned Techeetah.

Vandoorne raced in Formula One from 2016-18 with McLaren, who have taken over the Mercedes Formula E team.

Penske Autosport is owned by Jay Penske, son of IndyCar boss Roger Penske.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)

