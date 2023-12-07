News & Insights

Motor racing-FIA drops compliance probe into Toto and Susie Wolff

Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

December 07, 2023 — 01:24 pm EST

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Formula One's governing body shelved a probe of F1 power couple Toto and Susie Wolff on Thursday, saying it was satisfied with existing compliance measures and was not investigating any individual.

The FIA caused a stir on Tuesday when it announced it was looking into media speculation about a potential conflict of interest and the transfer of confidential information.

While the governing body did not name any individual, Mercedes F1 and Susie Wolff responded with statements defending their team principal and his wife, who runs the all-female F1 Academy series.

The F1 Academy is supported by all the 10 F1 teams and Susie Wolff reports directly to Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

Teams put on a public show of support on Wednesday with co-ordinated statements denying they had made any official complaints.

A report in Business F1 magazine had claimed some team principals had raised concerns about possible leaks of information from private meetings.

The FIA said in its Thursday statement it was satisfied Formula One Management (FOM)'s compliance management system was "robust enough to prevent any unauthorised disclosure of confidential information.

"The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individuals," it added.

"As the regulator, the FIA has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness."

Susie Wolff had said in her statement she felt "deeply insulted" by the speculation and spoke of "intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour" focused on her marital status rather than her abilities.

Mercedes said the speculation "wrongly impinges on the integrity and compliance of our team principal."

Liberty Media-owned Formula One had expressed "complete confidence that the allegations are wrong".

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.