Motor racing-FIA drops compliance probe into Toto and Susie Wolff

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Formula One's governing body shelved a probe of F1 power couple Toto and Susie Wolff on Thursday, saying it was satisfied with existing compliance measures and was not investigating any individual.

The FIA caused a stir on Tuesday when it announced it was looking into media speculation about a potential conflict of interest and the transfer of confidential information.

While the governing body did not name any individual, Mercedes F1 and Susie Wolff responded with statements defending their team principal and his wife, who runs the all-female F1 Academy series.

The F1 Academy is supported by all the 10 F1 teams and Susie Wolff reports directly to Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

Teams put on a public show of support on Wednesday with co-ordinated statements denying they had made any official complaints.

A report in Business F1 magazine had claimed some team principals had raised concerns about possible leaks of information from private meetings.

The FIA said in its Thursday statement it was satisfied Formula One Management (FOM)'s compliance management system was "robust enough to prevent any unauthorised disclosure of confidential information.

"The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individuals," it added.

"As the regulator, the FIA has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness."

Susie Wolff had said in her statement she felt "deeply insulted" by the speculation and spoke of "intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour" focused on her marital status rather than her abilities.

Mercedes said the speculation "wrongly impinges on the integrity and compliance of our team principal."

Liberty Media-owned Formula One had expressed "complete confidence that the allegations are wrong".

