Motor racing-Ferrari wrap up F1's pre-season testing with fastest laps

Ferrari end testing with fastest lap

Russell second for Mercedes

Verstappen fourth but on slower tyres

Recasts at the end of testing

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Charles Leclerc kept Ferrari top of the timesheets for the second day running, even if champions Red Bull still looked the team to beat, as Formula One wrapped up pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday.

Leclerc set the final day's best lap of one minute and 30.322 seconds on the fastest C5 tyres with Mercedes' George Russell a mere 0.046 slower on the C4 tyres.

Sauber's Guanyu Zhou was third fastest, also on the C4s, with Red Bull's triple champion Max Verstappen fourth and 0.433 off the pace.

The Dutch driver, who won a record 19 races last year, was using the slower C3 tyres that will be used in next week's season-opener at Sakhir, however.

The final day of running with the new cars was halted by a dislodged drain cover at Turn 11 -- the second such incident in two days.

Leclerc's car suffered some floor damage in Thursday's incident and Friday's stoppage was triggered by Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz had been fastest before the suspension, with the Spaniard also topping the timesheets on Thursday with the best time of testing as a whole -- a 1:29.921 effort on C4 tyres.

Despite Ferrari showing good pace, and much improved tyre wear compared to last year, Red Bull continued to impress rivals with their new RB20 car.

"I think Red Bull clearly are out in the distance," said Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, with others agreeing.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Mark Heinrich and Christian Radnedge)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.