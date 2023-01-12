US Markets
RACE

Motor racing-Ferrari terminate Velas F1 sponsorship deal

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

January 12, 2023 — 06:32 am EST

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Ferrari have terminated a Formula One sponsorship deal with Swiss blockchain technology company Velas, the team said on Thursday without giving details.

The Zug-based company became a partner of the Italian racing team last season, with branding prominent on the cars' rear wings, as part of a multi-year deal.

Velas was also title sponsor of Ferrari in the F1 Esports Series.

"Unfortunately, the agreement with Velas has been terminated early by us," Ferrari said on Thursday in response to a Reuters query.

"We do not comment on matters that are the subject of a dispute and/or litigation."

Ferrari, championship runners-up last season and the oldest and most successful team in the sport, have also parted ways with technology partner Snapdragon.

A team spokeswoman said that was a one-year commitment with the Qualcomm-owned brand and both parties mutually agreed not to extend.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RACE
QCOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.