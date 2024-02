LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025 on a multi-year contract, the Italian Formula One team said on Thursday.

Mercedes had earlier announced the Briton's departure at the end of the current season.

