RACE

Motor racing-Ferrari on track for Le Mans comeback next year, CEO says

Contributors
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Nick Carey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Ferrari is on track to return to Le Mans 24 Hours next year, its Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Thursday, in what would be the sports carmaker's first bid for overall victory in 50 years.

MARANELLO, Italy, June 16 (Reuters) - Ferrari RACE.MI is on track to return to Le Mans 24 Hours next year, its Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Thursday, in what would be the sports carmaker's first bid for overall victory in 50 years.

Presenting the carmaker's new business plan, Vigna said Ferrari remained on course for its return to the top class from 2023 with its Hypercar, supported by success in the lower GT category of last year's FIA world endurance championship.

"It's thrilling to think that in a little under a year, we will compete for outright victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours," he said.

"This represents another chance for us to compete at the highest levels, pushing the technological boundaries on the track to then transfer these to the next generation of Ferrari cars" he added.

Ferrari, which last won the category's title back in 1965, will compete with the likes of Porsche, Cadillac, Peugeot and Toyota 7203.T, which has won the last five Le Mans 24 Hours.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Nick Carey Editing by Mark Potter)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RACE STLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters