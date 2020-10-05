Motor Racing-F1 Turkish GP to be held without fans over COVID-19 - state media

Tuvan Gumrukcu Reuters
Published

Formula One's 2020 Turkish Grand Prix on Nov. 13-15 will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak, state broadcaster TRT reported on Monday, citing the Istanbul governor's office.

Formula One has put the Turkish Grand Prix back on its calendar after almost a decade in August. The operators of the Grand Prix, to be held in Istanbul Park, said Turkey hoped to secure a permanent place on the F1 calendar after the race.

