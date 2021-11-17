US Markets

Motor racing-F1 stewards to assess Mercedes review request on Thursday

Contributor
Alan Baldwin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Formula One stewards will hear Mercedes representatives on Thursday to decide whether to grant their request for a review of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix incident between title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Formula One stewards will hear Mercedes representatives on Thursday to decide whether to grant their request for a review of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix incident between title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Mercedes asked for a review on Tuesday on grounds that significant new evidence had emerged since last Sunday's race at Interlagos.

Red Bull's championship leader Verstappen appeared to force Mercedes' seven times world champion Hamilton off the track as they jostled for the lead.

The stewards took note of the lap 48 incident during the race but concluded, on the basis of the evidence they had, that no investigation was necessary.

Hamilton eventually passed Verstappen 11 laps later and won the race but Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff felt the Dutch driver should have been handed at least a five second penalty.

The stewards said in a statement on Wednesday that the hearing would determine whether the right of review existed in this case.

The Mercedes team manager and up to three witnesses were required to attend a video conference at 1700 local time (1400GMT) ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular