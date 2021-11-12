US Markets

Motor racing-F1 constructors' title is most important, says Hamilton

Contributor
Alan Baldwin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Lewis Hamilton says he is determined to deliver an eighth successive Formula One constructors' championship for Mercedes if he can't clinch his own record eighth drivers' crown this season.

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton says he is determined to deliver an eighth successive Formula One constructors' championship for Mercedes if he can't clinch his own record eighth drivers' crown this season.

The Briton is 19 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen with four races remaining, including Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

"I've just realised we're only one point ahead in the constructors' championship and that's the most important one, really," Hamilton told Sky Sports television at Interlagos.

"I want to win the drivers' championship, of course. But the team one is so important, for the funding you get for the development, for all the people who are working back at the factory.

"It's not just about one person, it's about all of those. When it comes to team mates working together, that's the one we really need to work together for to come out on top."

Red Bull have whittled away Mercedes' lead in the standings, with Verstappen and his Mexican team mate Sergio Perez both on the podium in Mexico City last weekend.

Verstappen has won the last two races and is chasing his 10th win of the season, to Hamilton's five so far.

"Winning at least one of the championships is key," said Hamilton.

"If we can't get the drivers' championship, I at least want to deliver for the team and get the constructors, so that's what I'm working towards. But it's just hard."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular