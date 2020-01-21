Motor racing-F1 changes planned Miami GP layout after local opposition

Formula One and the organisers of a Miami Grand Prix planned for 2021 have changed the proposed layout and race schedule after objections from local residents worried about excessive noise and air pollution.
