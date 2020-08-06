Motor racing-F1 champions Mercedes confirm Bottas for 2021

SILVERSTONE, England, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Valtteri Bottas will continue to race for Mercedes until at least the end of next season, the Formula One champions said on Thursday ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The news was expected, with Mercedes having made clear they intended to retain the 30-year-old Finn for a fifth successive season.

Mercedes are also expected to continue with six times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is out of contract at the end of the year.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Stonestreet)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.