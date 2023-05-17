News & Insights

Motor racing-Emilia Romagna F1 Grand Prix called off due to weather

Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

May 17, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

May 17 (Reuters) - The Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Imola will not be held this weekend due to extreme weather in the northern Italian region, organisers said on Wednesday.

"The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region," organisers said.

