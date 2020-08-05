US Markets

Motor racing-Da Costa stretches his lead as Formula E resumes

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ENRIQUE MARCARIAN

Antonio Felix da Costa stretched his Formula E lead on Wednesday as the all-electric series resumed its COVID-19-hit season behind closed doors at Berlin's Tempelhof airport after 158 days without racing.

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Antonio Felix da Costa stretched his Formula E lead on Wednesday as the all-electric series resumed its COVID-19-hit season behind closed doors at Berlin's Tempelhof airport after 158 days without racing.

The Portuguese started the first of a final six races in the space of nine days in the German capital from pole position with DS Techeetah team mate Jean-Eric Vergne, the defending champion, alongside.

He then led from start to finish and also set the fastest lap to become the first double winner this season.

"Everyone is assuming that I have to win it and that is a lot of pressure but I take it well," he said of his status as title favourite.

"Yes I want to win it, but there is a long way to go."

Da Costa had also won the last race before the season was suspended in March and now has 96 points to New Zealander Mitch Evans' 56 for Jaguar.

Vergne's race fell apart with minutes to go while he was running second, the Frenchman dropping down the order and having to pit after contact with Audi's Brazilian Lucas di Grassi.

Germany's Andre Lotterer finished runner-up for Porsche, 5.5 seconds behind, and Envision Virgin Racing's British driver Sam Bird completing the podium from seventh on the grid.

The next race is on Thursday.

(Editing by Alison Williams)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular