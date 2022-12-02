US Markets
Motor racing-Chinese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for fourth year in a row

December 02, 2022 — 06:03 am EST

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled for the fourth year in a row on Friday due to strict local measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The 2023 race in Shanghai had been scheduled for April 16 as the fourth stop on a record 24-round calendar, but the cancellation came as no surprise.

"Formula One can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation," Formula One said in a statement.

"Formula One is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alex Richardson)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

