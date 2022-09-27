Motor racing-China's Zhou to race on with Alfa Romeo in 2023

Sept 27 (Reuters) - China's first and only Formula One driver Guanyu Zhou will remain with Alfa Romeo next season after the Swiss-based team announced a contract extension on Tuesday.

Zhou, 23, made his F1 debut this year and has scored six points from 16 races, compared with 46 for Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; editing by Alex Richardson)

