News & Insights

US Markets

Motor racing-Cassidy win secures Formula E team title for Envision

Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Carchietta

July 30, 2023 — 03:07 pm EDT

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - New Zealander Nick Cassidy set aside the disappointment of losing out in the drivers' championship by winning Formula E's season-ending race on Sunday to secure the team title for Envision Racing.

The lights-to-flag win from pole in the rain-delayed all-electric race was his fourth victory of the campaign and came a day after his title hopes disappeared with retirement on the same indoor-outdoor track at the ExCeL Centre.

Cassidy led home compatriot Mitch Evans, for Jaguar, and Britain's new world champion Jake Dennis for Avalanche Andretti.

The season nine title was a first for Envision, who use Jaguar powertrains.

They ended the campaign with 304 points to Jaguar's 292 and Andretti on 252.

Dennis ended the season with 229 points to runner-up Cassidy's 199 and Evans on 197.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.