World Markets

Motor racing-Canadian Latifi to make F1 debut with Williams in 2020

Contributor
Abhishek Takle Reuters
Published

Canadian Nicholas Latifi will make his Formula One debut next season replacing Robert Kubica at Williams, the Grove based squad said on Thursday.

ABU DHABI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Nicholas Latifi will make his Formula One debut next season replacing Robert Kubica at Williams, the Grove based squad said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who is racing in the Formula Two feeder series this year and is second in the standings with two races to go in Abu Dhabi this weekend, is already the team’s reserve driver and has driven in a number of tests and six practice sessions for them this season.

His appointment alongside Mercedes-backed Briton George Russell, who made his debut this season, comes as no surprise and fills the last vacant spot on the 2020 grid.

Kubica, who returned to Formula One this season after a near-fatal rally crash in 2011, announced his departure from Williams in September this year.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6841 4383; Twitter: @sudipto81;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular