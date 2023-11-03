Motor racing-Brazil's F1 race to remain in Sao Paulo until 2030

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Formula One grand prix at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit will stay on the calendar until at least 2030 after securing a five-year contract extension, the sport announced on Friday.

The current contract, for a race now known as the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, was due to expire in 2025.

Interlagos had looked set to lose the grand prix in 2019 when former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said a new circuit would be built to host it in Rio de Janeiro.

The city's bid failed and the proposed circuit was never constructed.

The chief executive of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Alan Adler, credited F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali with keeping the race at Interlagos.

"In 2019 Sao Paulo was very far from signing a new contract with Formula One, but in 2020 Stefano arrived and his first decision was to reconnect with Sao Paulo," Adler told a press conference.

Interlagos, officially named the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace after Brazil's 1975 race winner, first hosted a world championship grand prix in 1973.

The atmospheric circuit has witnessed some major milestones in the sport's history, including the late triple champion Ayrton Senna’s emotional home win in 1991 and Kimi Raikkonen winning the 2007 title for Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton secured his first title there in 2008 with McLaren, after a crucial overtake at the last corner of the final lap, while Jenson Button secured his 2009 title with Brawn GP there.

Fernando Alonso also won his 2005 and 2006 titles at Interlagos.

The circuit has been renovated in recent years, including a new paddock, and has also hosted music festivals.

Sao Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes told reporters 160 million reais ($32.7 million) had been spent but there was more to be done, estimating the second part of renovation works would cost 210 million reais.

The grand prix brings the city 1.5 billion reais in revenue each year, he added.

Nunes said the terms of the city's contract with Formula One remained unchanged.

"Brazil has such a rich racing heritage, and this iconic circuit is a favourite of drivers and fans around the world," said the Italian.

"It embodies everything that is great about racing, and we look forward to seeing how it develops over the years to come to create an even better experience."

($1 = 4.8959 reais)

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.