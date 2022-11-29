RACE

Motor racing-Binotto resigns as Ferrari F1 team boss

November 29, 2022 — 03:48 am EST

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ferrari Formula One boss Mattia Binotto has handed in his resignation and will leave at the end of the year, the Italian team said on Tuesday.

"I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari," Ferrari quoted Binotto as saying in a statement.

