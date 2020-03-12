US Markets

Motor racing-Australian GP to be called off after coronavirus tests -reports

Alan Baldwin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRANDON MALONE

MELBOURNE, March 12 (Reuters) - Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix is set to be called off due to the coronavirus outbreak, multiple reports said on Friday.

McLaren already announced on Thursday they were pulling out after one of their employees tested positive.

The BBC and Sky television both reported the race was off.

The governing FIA and Liberty Media-owned Formula One had yet to make an official comment.

Motorsport.com quoted sources saying a majority of the teams were unhappy to continue and the governing FIA would accept the decision.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

