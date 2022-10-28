Motor racing-Aston Martin fined $450,000 for breach of F1 cost cap

Contributor
Alan Baldwin Reuters
Published

Aston Martin have been fined $450,000 for a procedural breach of Formula One's cost cap last season, the governing FIA said on Friday.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Aston Martin have been fined $450,000 for a procedural breach of Formula One's cost cap last season, the governing FIA said on Friday.

Champions Red Bull were earlier fined $7 million for a 'minor overspend' as well as a procedural breach.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters