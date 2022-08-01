Motor racing-Alonso to race for Aston Martin from 2023 season

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Twice Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will race for Aston Martin from the 2023 season after signing a multi-year contract, the team announced on Monday.

"The recruitment of a special talent such as Fernando is a clear statement of intent from an organisation that has committed to developing a winning Formula One team," Aston Martin said in a statement.

