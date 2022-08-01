Motor racing-Alonso to race for Aston Martin from 2023 season

Contributor
Dhruv Munjal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Twice Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will race for Aston Martin from the 2023 season after signing a multi-year contract, the team announced on Monday.

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Twice Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will race for Aston Martin from the 2023 season after signing a multi-year contract, the team announced on Monday.

"The recruitment of a special talent such as Fernando is a clear statement of intent from an organisation that has committed to developing a winning Formula One team," Aston Martin said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Dhruv.Munjal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9818291916;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters