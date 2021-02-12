Motor racing-Alonso says he's OK and looking forward to F1 season

Alonso has operation on fractured jaw

Alpine expect him to resume training for new season

Double champion says he is fine

Adds Swiss police report, Alonso tweet

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said he was well and looking forward to the start of the season after fracturing his jaw in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

The Spaniard's Alpine (Renault) team said he will remain under observation for 48 hours after an operation on Friday and expected him "to be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season".

"Thanks for all your wishes, I’m OK and looking forward to getting 2021 underway," the 39-year-old, who is preparing for his Formula One comeback after two years' absence, said on Twitter.

A police report of Thursday's incident said Alonso was hit by a car driven by a 42-year-old Swiss in Viganello, near Lugano.

The car was turning left into a supermarket car park when it collided with Alonso who was coming from the opposite direction past a queue of stationary cars, it added.

Alpine said Alonso wastaken to hospital and kept under observation.

"Medics discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and conducted a successful corrective operation. The attending medical team are satisfied with his progress.

"Looking forward, after a few days of complete rest, he will be able to progressively resume training."

The Formula One championship is due to begin in Bahrain on March 28, with pre-season testing in the Gulf kingdom from March 12-14.

Alonso, who took his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and has won 32 grands prix, last raced in Formula One with McLaren in 2018.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru/Alan Baldwin in London Editing by Toby Davis and Christian Radnedge)

