US Markets

Motor racing-All 10 Formula One teams sign new Concorde Agreement

Contributor
Arvind Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Formula One's 10 teams have committed to the sport until at least the end of 2025 by putting their signatures to a new commercial 'Concorde Agreement'.

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Formula One's 10 teams have committed to the sport until at least the end of 2025 by putting their signatures to a new commercial 'Concorde Agreement'.

"This year has been unprecedented for the world and we are proud that Formula 1 has come together in recent months to return to racing in a safe way," Formula One Chairman Chase Carey said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We said earlier in the year that due to the fluid nature of the pandemic, the Concorde Agreement would take additional time to agree and we are pleased that by August we have been able achieve agreement from all ten teams on the plans for the long term future of our sport.

"The new Concorde Agreement, in conjunction with the regulations for 2022, will put in place the foundations to make this a reality and create an environment that is both financially fairer and closes the gaps between teams on the race track."

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Arvind.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular