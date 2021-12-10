US Markets

Motor racing-Al Unser, four times Indy 500 winner, dies at 82

Alan Baldwin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas

Four times Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser has died at the age of 82 after a long illness, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said on Friday.

Unser was one of only four drivers to win the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing'. His older brother Bobby, a three-times winner, died in May.

They remain the only brothers to win the race.

Al Unser won in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987 while Bobby Unser won in 1968, 1975 and 1981.

"Rest in peace big Al. 4 time winner of the Indianapolis 500, an absolute master of the Brickyard and a gentleman," said three times winner Dario Franchitti on Twitter.

