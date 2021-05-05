Motor insurer Direct Line posts 5% reduction in Q1 premiums

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Direct Line reported a 4.7% fall in gross written premiums in the first quarter, pressured by low levels of new car sales and fewer new drivers, the British motor and home insurer said on Wednesday.

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Direct Line DLGD.L reported a 4.7% fall in gross written premiums in the first quarter, pressured by low levels of new car sales and fewer new drivers, the British motor and home insurer said on Wednesday.

Premiums fell to 752 million pounds ($1.04 billion), of which 521 million were through direct brands, the insurer said in a statement.

In addition to the Direct Line brand, the insurer's brands include Churchill, Darwin and Privilege as well as Green Flag rescue policies. Direct Line also sells insurance through partnerships.

($1 = 0.7197 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by John O'Donnell)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More