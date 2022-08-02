Motor insurer Direct Line posts 32% drop in H1 profit

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British motor insurer Direct Line DLGD.L posted a 32% fall in first half pre-tax profit on Tuesday, hit by high inflation in the cost of paying claims, though the results beat expectations.

Pre-tax profit came in at 178 million pounds ($217.80 million), against 155 million pounds forecast in a company-supplied consensus poll.

Direct Line lowered its profitability forecast earlier this month, saying the motor insurance market saw "significant" levels of claims inflation in the first half, mainly due to higher used car prices, longer repair times and inflation in the cost of spare parts.

($1 = 0.8173 pounds)

