The Motley Fool's Latest Utility Rankings Show a Massive Opportunity for Investors

Key Points The list of the world's largest utility companies is heavily weighted toward U.S. utilities, but it is not exclusively U.S. based.

The top company has a portfolio that mixes older power sources with newer ones, like solar and wind.

NextEra Energy, the largest U.S. utility and the largest publicly-traded utility in the world, could be a huge opportunity for long-term investors in more ways than one.

The biggest company on The Motley Fool's updated list of the largest utility companies is in the United States. However, it is more than just a regulated electric utility, and that sets it apart from many of its U.S. peers that have made the list of largest utility companies.

And those differences are why NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) could be a huge long-term investment opportunity for growth investors, income investors, and (no shock) growth and income investors. Here's what you need to know.

What does NextEra Energy do?

NextEra Energy is two businesses in one. The core of the company is its regulated electricity operations in Florida. The Sunshine State has long benefited from in-migration, as people seek out warmer weather, lower taxes, and a comfortable retirement. The company's Florida Power & Light operation is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States.

Being regulated gives NextEra a monopoly in the areas it serves. In exchange for that monopoly, it has to have its rates and capital investment plans approved by the government.

The usual outcome is slow and steady growth over time, as regulators try to balance customer costs, reliability, and investor returns. All in all, this is a solid, slow, and steady growth foundation for NextEra.

Most utility businesses stop there. NextEra, however, has used this foundation to build one of the world's largest solar and wind power businesses. It is a clean-energy giant, taking advantage of the world's shift away from power based on dirtier carbon fuels and toward cleaner and renewable sources of energy. This is NextEra's growth engine and will likely remain so for years to come.

One very big reason is that electricity demand is shifting into high gear. Between 2000 and 2020, demand increased 9%. Between 2020 and 2040, it is expected to expand by as much as 55%.

Driving that will be artificial intelligence and data centers, where demand is expected to increase 300% over a decade. And electric vehicles are expected to push another 9,000% in demand through 2050. All in, electricity is projected to grow from 21% of end power use to 32% of end use by 2050.

NextEra is positioned well on both sides of the equation

What's exciting about NextEra Energy is that it isn't just in the right place at the right time in one business. It is in the right place at the right time in two businesses.

Demand increases are going to push utility growth into a higher gear, helping the company's Florida-based regulated operations. And the broader shift toward clean energy will also be a big boost to the company's solar and wind operation. In many cases, it isn't just more environmentally friendly to install clean energy than to build a power plant, it is also quicker and more cost effective.

This is where things start to get interesting. The average U.S. utility has a dividend yield of a little less than 2.7%. NextEra Energy's yield is roughly 3%. In this respect, it looks like the stock is on sale right now and providing a yield well above the market on top of that.

But NextEra Energy is also growing its business by itself, in addition to outside forces. In the second quarter of 2025, revenue jumped 10% year over year, with earnings rising a little over 9%. That's pretty impressive for a utility, since they are normally considered boring, slow growth investments.

And there's likely more to come, highlighting that the clean energy business has 30 gigawatts worth of power projects in its backlog. Six gigawatts of that total are directly tied to technology companies and data centers.

On the dividend front, NextEra has increased its annual payout for over three decades. And the annualized growth rate over the past decade was a huge 10% a year. Management is currently projecting 10% dividend growth through at least 2026. So not only is this a high-yield story and a growth story, but it is also an attractive dividend growth story, too.

NextEra is the biggest utility and a big investment opportunity

If you are a dividend lover, a dividend growth lover, a growth lover, or a value lover, NextEra Energy will probably look attractive to you. That's a huge amount of investment ground being covered by the world's largest utility. And it highlights why you might just want to buy this industry giant today to take advantage of what looks like a huge long-term opportunity in the utility sector.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

