The Motley Fool Interviews MercadoLibre Senior Vice President Leandro Cuccioli

In this podcast, Motley Fool analyst Asit Sharma talks with MercadoLibre executive Leandro Cuccioli about opportunity, volatility, and the business of MercadoLibre.

A full transcript is below.

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

This podcast was recorded on Dec. 07, 2025.

Leandro Cuccioli: We have a very solid business, and we've had a solid business in periods of high inflation, of low inflation, etc., because as long as you have great price, great convenience, the fastest shipping, people will die from you.

Mac Greer: That was MercadoLibre Senior Vice President Leandro Cuccioli. I'm Motley Fool producer Mac Greer. Now, Mercado Libre is a leader in the E Commerce and e payments business. It's Latin America's largest company by market cap and is often referred to as the Amazon of Latin America. Motley Fool analyst Asit Sharma recently talked with Cuccioli about opportunity, volatility, and the business of Mercado Libre.

Asit Sharma: Hello, Fools. I'm Asit Sharma, senior analyst and lead advisor at The Motley Fool. My guest today is Leandro Cuccioli. He's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Strategy, sustainability and investor relations at Latin American Ecommerce Giant Mercado Libre. Leandro holds an MBA from Stanford University, and he was previously head of Consumer Services and social infrastructure investments at British International Investment, the UK's Impact investor and development financed Institution. Today, we're going to discuss Mercado Libre's third quarter 2025 results, as well as broader operational and strategic topics that are essential to understanding this dynamic business. Leandro, welcome to the Motley Fool.

Leandro Cuccioli: Thank you. Asit. It's great to be here.

Asit Sharma: Wonderful. So, I know you wanted to start off the conversation with a nod to the incredible streak of growth that Mercado Libre has thrown off. So I'll let you dive right in with this 30% growth rate that we've seen for so many quarters.

Leandro Cuccioli: You're right. We think we are the only company in the world that has sustained 27 consecutive quarters of revenue growth, about 30%, in this case, 39% for the third quarter of 2025. And I think it's testament to the big opportunity that we see in the region, that probably you have discussed with us in the past. When you look at Brazil or Mexico or Argentina, or three main geographies, you see GMB or the gross volume of merchandise transacting our platform growing well above 30%. Ship items growing and more than 42% in Brazil. So that means that a lot of people are still coming online to buy sometimes for the first time in Brazil, we had 29% growth in unique buyers. So that's the scale of Mercado Libre with more than 100 million unique buyers in the last 12 months. It's quite unique. I think in the world, to have 29% more folks coming to buy online. And the same can be said on the Fintech side, because it's a region that unfortunately in the past, hadn't had the access to financial services that probably in developed markets, people are used to now. So here in Mexico, 15% of the people have a credit card. It's insane. Only 15%. So that explains why Mercado Pago, our Fintech side of the business continues to grow also users at a clip of around 30%, reaching 72 million monthly active users. And that's payments, savings, credit and everything that you need for a modern life. So we're very excited about the third quarter, but moreover, we're very excited about the opportunity ahead.

Asit Sharma: I think it's interesting for those who haven't followed Mercado Libre, to see these long streaks of consecutive growth and understand that the market itself still is relatively immature. So put you on the spot right off the bat. Thinking about both the e-commerce side and the Fintech side, how long can Mercado Libre sustain this growth rate? At what point do you go to being, let's say, a 20 to 30% grower on that top line?

Leandro Cuccioli: Look, time will tell in terms, but, of course growth over time needs to converge. But in the short term, what we see Asit is that you see penetration of e-commerce in Latin America in the mid teens, compared to probably 30 in the US and Europe, 40, 50% of e commerce penetration in China. So the market can be two, three times larger. We are taking of that market on a marginal basis in Latam probably two thirds of that market of that growth. So when you see that, on average, a customer in Mercado Libre shops nine times a year, and in developed markets similar platforms are around 50. You see this huge gap still. I know we're big and people say, well, come, how much bigger you can be. But we're still probably 5% of the retail market in Latin America. Mercado Libre. Imagine a retailer that has 5% of market share. So there is huge potential on that side. I would say, on the side of Fintech, if you look at any market share of what we hold, but not only us, take the other Fintech as well. We're still a fraction of the big banks in Latam. One thing that Latin America still has is that very concentrated deposit and credit on a handful of banks. So if you take Brazil, probably ten years ago, it was 80% of the credit and the loans and the deposits in five banks. Now it's 60%. But if you take a developed market, it would be around 45. But if you take Mexico, you're still at 80% in five banks. And if you take us probably you have single digit market share in credit cards, single market share, in deposits, etc.. So there is huge room for growth. So I don't see in the next quarters to come the trajectory changing dramatically. Over time, of course you cannot grow 30% forever. But it's amazing that we still grow at start-up rates even today because the market is so huge. And I think that is something that people need to realize that it's very early.

Asit Sharma: You've got the concentrated banking and deposits as targets, and you also have such a large population still of unbanked customers or young customers that are coming online with their first experiences in digital payments with credit cards and the like. I wanted to shift just for a moment. And I promised myself, I'm not going to make this about Argentina, but I know many of those who, again, aren't familiar with Mercado Libre might not understand the experience that this business has with volatility in the region, but it is a big market. So if we could take just a couple of minutes to discuss the change that's underway recent events and how Mercado Libre deals with volatility in these big markets that make up the brunt of net income and also revenue growth in the region.

Leandro Cuccioli: So we were born out of volatility, I think 1999, Argentina, August, that's when Marcos Galperin started the business. And right off the bat the bubble beers and Argentina, that was the core market defaulted into 2001. So I think that over the last 26 years, Mercado Libre in Latin America, if you are going to be in Latin America over time, you need to understand that things will become volatile from time to time. To put it in a nice way. In the case of Argentina, we have an amazing business. If you too at Mercado Pago, more than 60% of the population uses Mercado Pago in a daily basis to buy stuff. the QR code has become the pervasive method there, like in China.

Asit Sharma: I'm seeing that in India, too, by the way, we were chatting before we chaped. I was just there. A lot of QR code payments with PTM, etc.. So we're seeing this in developing the same.

Leandro Cuccioli: I think I've been several times to India, and you see some the same movement of cash being replaced at a very fast speed, even disappearing. Mercado Libre also from the Mercado Libre side, from the marketplace, has been the leading company in Argentina for a long time with a system that the brand equity, the perception of the consumer is so ingrained and almost it has defined the category. So just searching Mercado delivery would be the first thing that you tell your kids when they are looking for something. It becomes the destination and the same with Mercado Pago. Now, we've seen the country going through different phases. We are coming from a period of very high inflation at the end of 2023. And then this administration that started at the end of '23 has brought inflation down quite significantly. And that has created a big adjustment in the economy. So we navigated a difficult Q1 of '24 in which for the first time we had negative ship items growth in history. There was a huge recession and adjustment in Argentina and Q1 '24. But then from Q2 and we actually published that from Q2 '24, we started to see a marked improvement. It is not unheard of that when you lower inflation so much the real purchasing power of people improved. So credit returns and all those other things. Our credit book in Argentina quadrupled over a year and from a very low base. But that means that if you have good macroeconomic stability, then it's easier to conduct business. And that's what we've been seeing. We've seen Argentina performing very well for us. Now, I always tell investors is, we don't know what's going to happen. We never know. We have a very solid business, and we've had a solid business in periods of high inflation, of low inflation, etc., because as long as you have great price, great convenience, the fastest shipping, people will die from you. Now, we're very optimistic in the short term that if things continue to be in this way the market can be much bigger than what it is today. So it can be a huge market. But we don't control. So we try to play with the cards that were given.

Asit Sharma: Crazy side question. Are you all keeping an eye on the development of quantum computation as a possible solution for route optimization?

Leandro Cuccioli: Well, more than one eye, probably two. Yes, we are quantum computing. We spent a little of time in China and we see the team Jessica came from, the shipping team. And quantum computing and robotics are areas in which we are extremely invested in terms of understanding, following, adopting. There is a potential in the next few years of radical changes in productivity. And I think for us is how much of that with the realities of the region, we adapt, we tropicalize in a way, at the right pace, but we're very excited about those things. And I think, again, I can only see that allowing players like us to have more resources to keep removing the frictions to mean more people to the markets. I'm very optimistic on that side.

Asit Sharma: Leandro, I want to move on to the second removal of friction that you mentioned, but before we do, I'm sure you're interested in user interface design and the user experience. So my question to you is, what's the last purchase that you made on the Mercado Libre platform?

Leandro Cuccioli: I'm doing my motorcycle license test in Mexico this week, and you need to test by doing some exercises in which you need to go through cones. I bought some cones to those cones that you see in the street to practice, and I got them this week, and they were 138 pesos. Which you need divide by 20 It's got it ten whatever, $9. And I got that I could get them the next day for 51 pesos or wait until Tuesday. That was my free delivery day and a slow way. And that's the way I chose. So you see an example there of how this works in practice. it was 51 pesos. I could have paid it. But then in three days, you get it for free and I got them on Tuesday. I need to practice tomorrow morning because tomorrow is the test, so wish me luck.

Asit Sharma: Well, good luck. But you're in Mexico City.

Leandro Cuccioli: I'm in Mexico City.

Asit Sharma: So there's certain streets you could have chosen. Certain streets you could have chosen instead of buying the cones.

Leandro Cuccioli: I will not tell you that I've been driving my bike without a license because that would not be right.

Asit Sharma: So, Leandro, as we wrap up here, I have two questions for you. So one on strategy and one on culture. The first is when you think from where you sit, how the organization is going to create value over the long term, over a very long term time horizon. I'm curious, in your eyes, what activity or investment is going to create the greatest yield for Mercado Libre, as we look a little bit past the medium term.

Leandro Cuccioli: Look, I think Mercado Libre will create value for its stakeholders if it continues to be at the center of the life of its users. You can only claim if there is a profit pool in the industry, your claim to those profits will be you will have a right to claim those profits. If you continue to be at that center of being that point of search, being that point of engagement with your financial products, with your products and services. If you are that gateway, you have fought so hard to become I can only see a tremendous amount of value being created because you can only see those markets developing ten fold or 20 fold is what they are today, but you need to be at the center of it. The moment that you lose that center, your claim to those profits diminish. It's not that they're going to disappear, but you will need probably to spend more to claim those or more acquisition costs, etc.. You don't have the same claim. I can't think of another thing that is not what we are doing in terms of removing those frictions in the real world extending credit and logistics, etc.. I cannot think of a better tool to continue to be in the center of that ring that continue to do this. And, of course we couldn't finish this without throwing AI into the picture because what it brings is that it speeds up the removal of the frictions. The more AI have in my underwriting of credit, probably the better I am in judging how to price that risk. So there you go. The more AI have, I have a more efficient network, as you said, and then I can lower the cost of shipping and I can lower the threshold.

Asit Sharma: Win for you and win for the customer?

Leandro Cuccioli: Exactly The more AI I have, I can give the customer a better experience of what he or she is searching or what he or she needs in a conversational manner and in a way that I almost can predict what comes next, making your life even easier. So I think AI needs to be factored into there as an engine of all these things, including the front office and the back office of the business. But at the end of the day, it ends being a means to an end to get products and services to the right folk, at the right price with the right promise of delivery and giving that person the right means of payment and credit. And I cannot think of something that is more inclusive than that overtime. So if we do that and if we continue doing that, we're going to be at the center of the ring. If we stop doing that or we don't do it that well, then we're going to lose the center of the ring.

Asit Sharma: Got a bit intense there.

Asit Sharma: We've talked a lot in this conversation about being in touch with the customer, the customer's needs, persistence in investing, an eye toward innovation, understanding markets. There's one thread that draws all this together, and that is Mercado Libre's culture. It's something that management has talked about continuously over the years. And I was curious from your perspective, where you sit. Again, what is special about this culture? What to you stands out, what would you like to see as you move forward preserved in that culture to help Mercado Libre keep generating the success that it has enjoyed?

Leandro Cuccioli: Boy, it's so hard to talk about culture because very quickly you can get into a very fluffy territory. I think the most important thing that probably Marcos Galperin created is a notion of trust in the team among themselves. So the Mercado Libre culture is defined by a lot of trust. Trust in what you are doing is is well intentioned, and you have the same goals that I have. And in that way, if you fail, I'll support you. So I will not punish the failure. We will learn from it we're going to be honest about it, but we're going to try it again. And again and again. So, that is so important because that persistence that you talked about of iterating until you get it right, you're going to fail, you're going to make a lot of mistakes. And we make a lot of mistakes. But if you punish those mistakes, if there is that culture of that mistake may limit your career, etc., you start to get all these dances around things that mean that decision making becomes polluted. That decision making is not crisp, it's not clean. And I think that what really stands mainly aside, is that that decision making process is very clean, it's very up front. It's very honest about the disagreements, because the disagreements are about what we're trying to do is not a judgment on you. Because I trust that you believe that I'm good at what I do. You trust me. But we may be disagreeing about a particular strategy, which is every day happens. So I think that trust that is so precious, it's the thing to preserve over time. And that's the challenge. You bring new people, how you keep that over time. I don't know if you ask me, is the main risk that any company has. That at certain point, it's not that you lose it from one day to the other. It's like society. Culture doesn't change like that. But then you look back two generations ago, I say, well, that was very different when that happened. I think you need to be very vigilant. The way to be very vigilant is hiring the right people, promoting the right people, firing the people that probably don't stick to the culture. And there's no silver bullet, but you need to be paranoid that that is a very fragile thing, like in any relationship, and it can deviate of course very rapidly. So I would say people in the leadership of this combiny are obsessed about that because they realize that it's not the number of boxes that we have the number of warehouses or how many credit cards we issue. If you don't have that ingredient, then you start making the wrong calls, particularly the tough ones.

Asit Sharma: That resonates with me. Our organization is also trying to move forward. Move fast. We're also very AI centric, and I think there's a lot of trust at the Motley Fool. I loved your answer. I think it was the opposite of fluff.

Leandro Cuccioli: No. I tried.

Asit Sharma: Leandro Cuccioli, thank you so much for your time. This is a fascinating conversation. I so much appreciate your thoughtful answers, and I hope you'll join us again soon for another conversation.

Leandro Cuccioli: Any time. Thank you very much for having me.

Asit Sharma, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Mac Greer has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

