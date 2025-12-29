The Motley Fool Interviews Axon Enterprise President Josh Isner

Law enforcement technology company Axon Enterprise has produced big returns for investors. Motley Fool analyst Jason Moser recently talked with Axon President Josh Isner about the recent quarter, recent acquisitions, and the future of Axon.

A full transcript is below.

This podcast was recorded on Dec. 14, 2025.

Josh Isner: I think whenever we're talking about ways to incapacitate people more safely, that's universally a positive.

Mac Greer: That was Axon President Josh Isner. I'm Motley Fool producer Mac Greer. Now, Axon is best known for its TASERs and body cameras, but Axon is also seeing big success with its software services. Motley Fool analyst Jason Moser recently sat down with Isner to talk about the business ofAxon, including Axon's latest quarter, some recent deals, and some big opportunities ahead.

Jason Moser: Hey, folks. I'm Jason Moser, senior analyst here at The Motley Fool, and I'm excited to talk with the president of Axon Enterprise Josh Isner, Josh, thanks so much for spending some time with us today.

Josh Isner: Good to be back, Jason. Thanks a lot for having me today.

Jason Moser: Absolutely. Let's just kick off with looking back at this most recent quarter. There's a lot of great stuff you reported and a lot of interesting stuff going on here. You've got these recent acquisitions of Prepared and Carbyne then this idea of Axon 91. When the deals were first announced, I was like I wonder why they've got up their sleeve. Then after the call, and after reading the shareholder letter, I was like OK, I get it. Can you talk about why these deals make sense and ultimately what the strategy for Axon 911 is?

Josh Isner: Sure. Taking a step back, I think our mission is to protect life, and one of the opportunities we've identified to do that is in the 911 space. Usually, what happens is a call comes in and then it takes a full two minutes plus for help to get on the way. As we look at that that has real downstream effects on our products, everything from sending a drone there to having an officer on the way with our camera technology and our less lethal tools and so forth. As we look at this, we think this has been historically a pretty underserved market by technology, such that with some new, smaller, more nimble AI offerings, we feel like we can deliver a better product that condenses that two minutes to a matter of seconds. When you think about it, someone call a 911. All the metadata is already moving from their location to the call center, so you know where the person is you can hear what they're saying, and really, we think that should be enough to get help on the way, but the way it works a lot of times in public safety right now is that call taker is taking notes, is trying to understand what's happening. Then they pass over the information to a dispatcher. The dispatcher then has to get in touch with the officer over the radio to get the officer out to the scene. That's just a long, cumbersome process. We think as we move further and further down range in technology and AI, this is something that metadata comes in. Hall is being analyzed by AI. It's already looking at where the officers are in the field and can already route the officers there pretty seamlessly. While all that's happened, it can be triggering a drone flight, so you have eyes on the scene faster. We think this is just a very synergistic addition to our workflow, not only where we can save lives, but we can make our customers a lot more efficient with more modern tools.

Jason Moser: I think when I was reading through the letter, and I saw the graphic that you all had drawn out, the timeline, the process. There are a lot of participants in that value chain, so to speak. I think Rick even made mention of this on the call. It's like that old game of telephone, where there are just so many opportunities for miscommunication. I think that, to me, was what really stood out. I was like, Wow, this really could be something that just crystallizes everything and makes it far more efficient. I'm excited, and you feel like that's going to be something that I think really continues on with your AI vision there at the company. In the call, you mentioned that the AI EAPlan continues to be the fastest booked Axon software product to date. You said you're on pace for AI bookings to contribute over 10% of US state and local bookings for this year. What is driving? Is there a particular feature in that AIEAPlanO is it just generally the idea that customers are all in with you in the tangible deliverables that you're offering in regard to AI.

Josh Isner: I think it's a few different things. I think there's some trust with our customers for sure. We've been the company that brought the cloud to public safety, brought wearables to public safety, conducted electrical weapons when it was either using pepper spray or a gun. We are a brand that our customers trust in terms of disruptive technologies and making sure they fit the use case and they work well. I think that's the foundation of how we're able to sell and grow sales. Really beyond that, there's a few products that have become very popular Draft one being one of them which essentially listens to the audio recording of a body cam video, and then writes the first draft of the police report for the officer and gets the person about 80%-90% there. You're editing, you're filling in the blanks, but you're not spending literally half your time on the job writing reports anymore. When you can give all our customers that time back, they don't necessarily need to hire as many people at the police force. All these vacancies that they have right now go away because your officers are doing what they do best and fighting crime in their communities. We're very excited about the AI space and the AI Era Plan in general I think one of the things that really plays to our strengths here in the market is, this is a market that's just like we were saying about 911. It's traditionally underserved by technology. There are a lot of these really outdated, lengthy, people intensive workflows. When we look at AI, the place where people fall in love with self driving cars or drones or things that are very exciting into the future. Today, the place where you can really get a lot of value out of AI, in my opinion, is much more on the taped administrative human activities and hand them over to AI to complete for you. There's a lot of those in public safety, given that we've built a lot of trusts with our customers and we've been able to delight them with a few of our early AI products. I think that's voted very well for what the future looks like in terms of our AI Era Plan.

Jason Moser: I think that makes a lot of sense. It was interesting to me. I saw in regard to Draft 1, I didn't think about this initially, but then it made perfect sense. You got just such positive feedback from actually inside the courtroom. Actually in a court of law, attorneys, the litigation process. That was actually clear. They said, this is really good. It's working.

Josh Isner: It's more than just the speed and the efficiency. It's also the quality of these reports go way up. Instead of just writing off a memory or even reviewing the body cam transcript and just selectively putting things in there, the AI is analyzing the whole transcript and the quality and consistency of those reports is getting better and better. It's essentially like having a professional writer looking over your shoulder writing your reports for you. The downstream effects, like you said, our prosecuting attorneys are thrilled with the quality of the reports. It lays out a better picture of what happened for a jury or a judge. Definitely some positive downstream effects.

Jason Moser: Absolutely.

We have a question from one of our members. I want to make sure I get this in. Kerin Flynn asked me to ask you if Axon sees similar opportunities in the areas of surveillance and live security monitoring solutions. Kerin was referring to a specific company called Zedcor. Ultimately, the question is generally speaking surveillance and live security monitoring, is that something that's on your company's radar today or is that an opportunity that you're paying attention to?

Josh Isner: It's on our radar. I think the first thing, you know, that we want to talk about whenever we talk about the concept of taking video in public or surveillance is that we take privacy and the practices around aggregating video very seriously. This is a company where we're generally not first to market on some of these products because we'd rather be right, we'd rather have community buy in. We have a group called Ethics and Equity Advisory Coalition, or EEAC that looks at all our products and reviews them to make sure that we're doing things the right way, and these models are rid of bias and all of the things that can be got you along the way. When we come out with these products, we feel like they're very well thought out and they serve both sides. They serve public safety community, and they also serve the actual community where this technology is starting to become more and more present. For us, that product is called Fusus, and what it does is it combines all of the video cameras that you might have between private enterprises like a 7-Eleven on a corner and city owned cameras, and in a moment of crisis, an operator, whether it's a convenience store, they can tap in the police to their feed to see what's happening, or if it's a city owned camera, of course, the police can just get access to that. We are working on some new technologies around recognizing certain crimes to alert somebody watching to say, "Hey, you should check out this feed over here and make sure this something that is not presenting a risk to safety." We are building those products out, but we're doing it in a thoughtful way that at the end of the day will hopefully promote a feeling of safety and buy in from everybody along the list of stakeholders, so that's really important to us.

Jason Moser: Absolutely, you mentioned enterprise. I think that's a great lead in to the next question here, because over the last several quarters, you've identified a very significant opportunity in the enterprise market. You're going well beyond just public safety and law enforcement. I think when we think about the enterprise opportunity. What are the specific products? I know you've got some stuff launching here in the beginning of 2026, so I'm going to let you talk about that a little bit, but what are the products and services that you think will be able to drive the growth in this new vertical?

Josh Isner: Sure thing. When you ask retail workers, for example, about their experiences at work right now, theft is on the rise, and workplace abuse is on the rise. Customers are becoming more and more abusive verbally and physically to retail associates. Video, just like we've seen in public safety, can be a deterrent to activity like that. Document theft so it can be prosecuted or to hold both people accountable on both sides of the camera to make sure that things aren't escalating and getting out of control. We believe that between some of our fixed camera products, like I mentioned, Fusus, but also our new ABW mini body camera that's specifically built for use cases like retail, we believe those will present tremendous value. We'll drive workplace abuse down, we'll drive theft down in the industry right now across retail, theft is up like 2% or 3% across the market, which might not sound like a big number to a consumer, but that represents billions of dollars in inventory across the industry. This is really something that retailers are looking a lot at and saying, "Hey, if we can bring theft down even incrementally from that, that's real savings for us, and these products present a valuable ROI." We're very bullish about this space. We think there's a lot of parallels between some of the things we've seen in public safety and how they can translate to enterprise, and we're very excited about what that's going to look like for the years to come.

Jason Moser: I suspect that hardware all then really gets to just ride along with that just tremendous platform you have in evidence.com. You can utilize that evidence.com platform to then manage all of that video content to keep things on the up and up, so to speak.

Josh Isner: Absolutely true. We see that a lot with early adopters of our technology. At first, it's all about the hardware. Hey, I want my camera to look like this, and I want to do this, this and this, but over time users start to understand the hardware is great, and we're very proud of what we build, and it's high quality and market leading. The real value it unlocks in our solution is all the software and AI workflows, and the relationship between hardware and software in our products is really where the value lies. We're very excited to get hardware in the hands of some of these customers so that we can unlock a lot of value for them on the software side.

Jason Moser: That makes a lot of sense. I wanted to ask you about the less than lethal space. This is something that has I think started to come up more and more over the last couple of years. I've seen all these little start-ups, these companies getting into the space. One that stands out to me, I hear the advertisements a lot for Burna not conducted energy weapons, but guns but they're not guns, and they shoot red pepper pellets or whatever it is. There are less than lethal ways for folks to protect themselves at the individual level. We do see certainly law enforcement dipping a toe in that waters. What's your take on this less than lethal space? Is that competition for you? Does that represent potential opportunity for Axon either to develop something like that or potentially as another tuck in acquisition?

Josh Isner: Yeah, sure. I think the most important thing is it represents progress. This isn't a statement about guns. We have people who are rabid gun owners at Axon, and we have people that have never owned guns. It's not political thing. It's more like, Hey, I think everyone would acknowledge, if you can accomplish the same outcome without having to blow a hole in somebody, that's better for everyone. Someone, doesn't die as a result, and the person who pulled the trigger doesn't live with that for the rest of their life. I think whenever we're talking ways to incapacitate people more safely, that's universally a positive. We're excited to see more companies in the personal protection space offering alternatives. Certainly, we're excited about our consumer business and some of the products we offer there, but our products have a special relationship to public safety instances just because there are a lot of times where without a TASER police officer would have to take somebody's life. That's really our first focus always is, what can we deliver to our public safety customers that gives them the option or opportunity to safely use something else as an alternative to a firearm. There are going to be times in public safety where that's not possible, but there are definitely times where it is and we try to mitigate as many of those as we can, and certainly welcome more and more options for customers in that space.

Jason Moser: If I hear one criticism regarding Axon, the investment. Talking about our members, investors, shareholders like myself, the only ever criticism I really ever hear is just in regard to stock based compensation. Companies use it. It's not unique. It's certainly a lever that Axon uses today to attract and retain talent. I think the key point there is to remember it's attracting and retaining talent. It's around 20% of revenue today. That's not unheard of. I get it. You're a small company still really when you think about it. From a revenue perspective, at least, attracting that talent, retaining that talent is important. I wonder though is there a longer term goal for that number to ultimately come down as the company scales up?

Josh Isner: I think we look at it more holistically in terms of dilution as a whole, not buckets between stock based comp and other uses of stock, but more so we want to keep annual dilution under 3%. Like you said, ever since we started to align our company on stock based outcomes, and we have this widespread performance plan across Axon, where everybody from Rick our founder, all the way down to folks on the manufacturing lines, they can opt into this plan, and it is a high risk, high reward plan, but it incentivizes market cap growth, revenue and EBITDA growth. If we get everyone aligned on those principles, those are things that undoubtedly benefit our shareholders more than they cost them. When you look at the performance of our stock over the last 10 years, we think a big part of that has been everybody on the same page, everybody moving toward the same goals. When you look at every great sports team in history, one of the things that all of them have is continuity. Their best players come back every year. I'm a big Patriots fan. We had 20 years of Tom Brady, then he left, and it wasn't as good. Now hopefully we got our next version of Tom and Drake May. Keep the Drake on the team for the long term is what's going to be the thing that unlocks their success. We look at our company like that too, for our best players to want to be here for not five years, but for 10 or 15 or 20 plus years, we've got to make things interesting to them and treat them like co-founders in the company where they feel like they really have skin in the game that aligns with our success. I think it's served us really well, ultimately, the combination of having financial goals, but a joint understanding among our whole team. It's really our focus on the customer and solving the problems for the customer and aligning toward our mission. Those are the ways that we produce better EBITDA, better revenue, or a higher valuation for our shareholders. We've got a really magical thing going, and stock based comp is a part of it, and I know it's a little atypical, but our company's growth is atypical too, and we believe it's the big part of.

Jason Moser: Couple more things before I let you go here real quick. We have a Rulebreaker database here at Motley Fool, where we score thousands of companies based on David Gardner's rule breaker traits. You'll be happy to know that Axon actually gets a super score in this database of 99 out of 100. That tells us that Axon is a company that will continue to disrupt and deliver exceptional growth. My question for you is what is the next great growth frontier for Axon?

Josh Isner: It's funny, Jason, we talk about this a lot internally, and it's not just one. We're big on, we've made a lot of bets in a lot of places, and we're bullish on a lot of those bets. It really comes down to a very simple framework. We want to be good at two things at once. We want to be good at selling existing products to new customers. That's where we talked about markets like enterprise or our international customers, where we've already built products that have good product market fit, and it's about delivering those products to new customers and new buyers. Then on the other side of that coin, we have selling new products to our existing customers. There it's our core US public safety ecosystem, and like Draft 1 that we talked about is a good example of that Prepared and Carbyne on Axon 911. That's a good example of that. If we do those two things. It's very resilient because there are some years where, hey, maybe this market's down a little bit, but these other two or three markets have really scaled or this product line didn't work out exactly the way we thought, but we launched four or five products across our markets last year, and these other ones are doing great. We're big on making a lot of bets, making sure that we can support them from a scale perspective, from a focus perspective. Then really running hard at them. I think that mindset has led to a lot of exciting growth. I think we've grown, I want to say, 25% plus for seven years in a row now, and the last few, it's been 30%. We continue to feel really good about where the business is headed, and I think it comes down a lot to just that simple framework.

Jason Moser: Last question before I let you go, and I have a feeling I know you're going to answer this, but I've got to try. We talked about this several quarters back. I know last year you talked about this massive logistics provider that you signed on. I think you said it was the largest deal ever in company history, and it was on the enterprise side. Did you ever reveal actually the name of that customer? Who was that logistics provider?

Josh Isner: Great question, Jason. I appreciate it. We are still not quite ready to reveal. We want to get to the point where the entire installation is done and up and running, and we're still a few months out from that. This customer, for example, has 300,000 video streams across the world that we're integrating into Fusus. You can imagine the type of work and the type of physical, we got to go to all these geographies and get all this up and running. It's a pretty big undertaking. One of these days, we'll come out with a little more detail on that one, but very excited about that. Throughout this year, we've picked up some large logos in the enterprise space as well, both on body cameras and on Fusus. I've said a few times that I think we will have done something really wrong if enterprise doesn't eventually become the biggest part of our business, just as a function of how many users are out there in the enterprise space relative to public safety. It's a space we're really excited about. We're kind of going brick by brick through and put one foot in front of the other, and good things continue to happen there. We're very excited about that.

Jason Moser: I absolutely respect that. I had to try. We'll leave it there. Josh Isner, the president of Axon Enterprise. Josh, thanks so much for taking the time and look forward to catching up again real soon.

Josh Isner: Always great to see you, Jason, and I'm sure we'll chat soon. Thanks a lot.

Jason Moser has positions in Axon Enterprise. Mac Greer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

