The Motley Fool Analysts Matt Argersinger and Anthony Schiavone on Why Whirlpool's 5% Dividend Yield Is Tempting Investors

November 14, 2025 — 12:00 pm EST

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) has been having a terrible year, with the stock trading near a multi-decade low and management forced to cut the dividend for the first time ever as a public company.

The stock's performance is driven by tough competition, with rivals flooding the US market with cheap imports ahead of tariffs. However, this challenging period has created a potential deep value opportunity. The stock now trades for less than 10 times earnings and still pays a dividend yield over 5%. For investors, a housing market turnaround could provide a huge boost to this North American market leader. Watch our analysis to see if this is a value trap or a massive buying opportunity.

