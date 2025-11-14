The Motley Fool Analysts Matt Argersinger and Anthony Schiavone on Why Whirlpool's 5% Dividend Yield Is Tempting Investors

Key Points

The Motley Fool analysts Matt Argersinger and Anthony Schivone cover Whirlpool's potential.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) has been having a terrible year, with the stock trading near a multi-decade low and management forced to cut the dividend for the first time ever as a public company.

The stock's performance is driven by tough competition, with rivals flooding the US market with cheap imports ahead of tariffs. However, this challenging period has created a potential deep value opportunity. The stock now trades for less than 10 times earnings and still pays a dividend yield over 5%. For investors, a housing market turnaround could provide a huge boost to this North American market leader. Watch our analysis to see if this is a value trap or a massive buying opportunity.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whirlpool. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.