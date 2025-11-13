The Motley Fool Analysts Matt Argersinger and Anthony Schiavone on Why eBay Stock Fell 10% After a Fantastic Report

Key Points

The Motley Fool analysts Matt Argersinger and Anthony Schivone review eBay's latest stock dip.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Last month, we rerecommended eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), only to see the stock drop 10% just days later. The results were fantastic, with beats on key metrics like revenue, Gross Merchandise Volume, and earnings per share.

However, investor concern centered on flat buyer numbers and warnings that high-growth categories like gold and Pokémon cards may be temporary. In this video, The Motley Fool's analysts take a look at the market's seemingly "unfair" reaction and explain why this growth stock, which is buying back shares and paying a dividend, is trading at a compelling valuation.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.