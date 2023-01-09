Motley Fool All-Star Investor Roundtable

John Rotonti is the head of investor training and development at The Motley Fool and this roundtable is part of our ongoing efforts to bring in outside speakers and panels to learn from the best and grow as investors. In this roundtable, we have:

Bill Nygren , partner and chief investment officer for U.S. equities at Harris Associates. He is also a portfolio manager on three Oakmark funds (the Oakmark Fund , the Oakmark Select Fund , and the Oakmark Global Select Fund ).

, partner and chief investment officer for U.S. equities at Harris Associates. He is also a portfolio manager on three Oakmark funds (the , the , and the ). Dan O'Keefe , managing director of Artisan Partners and founding partner of the Artisan Partners Global Value Team. He is lead portfolio manager of the Artisan Global Value and Artisan Select Equity strategies, both of which he has managed since inception.

, managing director of Artisan Partners and founding partner of the Artisan Partners Global Value Team. He is lead portfolio manager of the Artisan Global Value and Artisan Select Equity strategies, both of which he has managed since inception. Damon Ficklin, head of the Large Company Growth Team at Polen Capital and portfolio manager of the Polen Global Growth Strategy.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

John Rotonti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.