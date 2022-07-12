Motive Partners raises $2.5 bln fintech-focused fund

By Emma-Victoria Farr

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Motive Partners said on Tuesday it has raised $2.54 billion for its second flagship fund focused on technology-enabled financial and business services industries.

The fund, named Motive Capital Fund 2, takes the firm's regulatory assets under management to over $5.5 billion.

The sponsor, which is based in New York and London, focuses on growth and buyout investments in software, investment and information services businesses located in North America and Europe.

In March, Motive together with Clearlake Capital acquired BETA+, the wealth management technology operations of the London Stock Exchange Group, for $1.1 billion.

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr, editing by Jason Neely)

((emma-victoria.farr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.