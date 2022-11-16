Motiva's 2nd-largest Port Arthur CDU back to normal -sources

Adds company no comment, background about unit, refinery

HOUSTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The second-largest crude distillation unit (CDU) at Motiva Enterprises' MOTIV.UL 626,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was back to normal operation on Wednesday after a power interruption, said three people familiar with operations.

A Motiva spokesperson declined to comment on operations at the Port Arthur refinery.

The 200,000-bpd VPS-4 CDU sustained a brief electrical power interruption on Tuesday afternoon, the sources said. Motiva's Port Arthur refinery is the largest in the United States.

VPS-4 is one of three CDUs at the refinery that converts crude oil into feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.

Motiva completed a six-week overhaul on VPS-4 on Nov. 10, sources previously told Reuters.

Motiva is the U.S. downstream production and marketing arm of Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler and Stephen Coates)

