Motiva Trading changes name, moves under Aramco Trading umbrella

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco's Houston trading outfit, Motiva Trading, has changed its name to Aramco Trading Americas in the first step in the company's plan to merge the U.S. branch into one firm, sources familiar with the matter said.

Reuters reported last month that Saudi Arabia's state oil firm would merge its two energy trading units under the Aramco Trading Co (ATC) umbrella.

ATC was set up in Dhahran in 2012 and has offices in London, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Motiva, the Houston arm, is now in the process of being integrated.

Saudi Aramco declined to comment. Motiva did not immediately comment.

Saudi Aramco and other Middle East producers expanded trading businesses as a way to boost incomes after the 2014 collapse in oil prices. They have slowly gained market share from oil majors and Swiss commodity merchants, using access to their own feedstocks and strength in refining to compete aggressively.

