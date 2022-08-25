Motiva to shut large HCU at biggest U.S. refinery over weekend -sources

Adds background

HOUSTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises MOTIV.UL plans to shut the large hydrocracker at its 626,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery over the weekend for repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

The 105,000-bpd hydrocracker 2 (HCU-2) is scheduled to restart on Monday after repairs to the main charge pump, the sources said.

A Motiva spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Hydrocrackers break down gas oil in the presence of hydrogen and a catalyst to make diesel among other motor fuels.

HCU-2 is scheduled for a major overhaul in January, sources have told Reuters.

The refinery is scheduled to shut the 200,000-bpd VPS-4 crude distillation unit (CDU), 49,000-bpd catalytic reformer 4 (CRU-4) and a sulfolane unit from Sept. 19 into November.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler)

