Motiva restarting second-largest crude unit at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery -sources

Erwin Seba Reuters
Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] began restarting the second-largest crude distillation unit (CDU) on Monday at its 607,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 195,000-bpd VPS-4 was among units shut at the Motiva refinery, the nation's largest, on Sunday morning by a power outage, the sources said. Power was restored by Monday morning.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Louise Heavens)

