Motiva begins preparations to shut Port Arthur, Texas refinery -sources

HOUSTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises MOTIV.UL began preparations on Monday to shut the nation's largest crude oil refinery ahead of expected heavy rains from tropical storms Marco and Laura this week, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Shutting the 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery could take up to two days, the sources said. The refinery was flooded during 2017's Hurricane Harvey, which inundated the area with five feet (1.5 meters) of rain.

