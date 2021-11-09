Motional, Lyft To Launch Driverless Taxi Services In Las Vegas From 2023

(RTTNews) - Driverless technology company Motional and ride sharing app Lyft Inc. (LYFT) said on Tuesday that they plan to launch a completely driverless public taxi service in Las Vegas, beginning in 2023. Las Vegas is the first city among many where the services will be launched. For the driverless taxi service, Motional's all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5-based robotaxi, will become available on the Lyft app in the city from 2023. This deal is part of an important partnership, which was announced between Motional and Lyft last year.

The 2023 taxi service is a big expansion for the Motional-Lyft combination as this is the first time that passengers will get to experience a complete driverless Lyft Motional ride. The potential of this combination is multi-fold as it is being planned across cities to bring to customers the experience of driverless travel.

Commenting on the developments, Motional President and CEO Karl Iagnemma said, "The announcement marks an important milestone between the two companies. Motional and Lyft pioneered collaboration between the ride-hail and driverless industries, and are now laying the foundation for large-scale deployments of driverless robotaxis."

Motional and Lyft are working closely in the lead-up to the 2023 commercial launch, concentrating on all aspects of the deployment and rider experience. This includes transporting passengers via Motional's next-generation IONIQ 5 robotaxi, beginning the second half of 2022. During this initial phase, riders will go through their end-to-end journey autonomously, without any support. This will give both Motional and Lyft important customer feedback as to how to go about with the driverless taxi service in the best way possible.

