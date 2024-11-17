News & Insights

Motio Limited Upgrades FY25 Earnings Guidance

November 17, 2024 — 10:32 pm EST

Motio Limited (AU:MXO) has released an update.

Motio Limited has upgraded its earnings guidance for FY25, driven by strong media sales and ongoing network optimization. The company is focusing on monetization and strategic growth opportunities, including the launch of a new ‘Creator’ software to enhance its Café partner locations. With four consecutive years of growth, Motio remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders.

