Motio Limited Issues New Performance Rights

October 25, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Motio Limited (AU:MXO) has released an update.

Motio Limited has announced the issuance of 7,207,500 Class G Performance Rights, set to expire on October 31, 2026. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will remain unquoted on the ASX. This move highlights Motio’s strategy to motivate and retain key personnel as it continues to grow.

