Motio Limited Announces AGM Results and Key Resolutions

November 13, 2024 — 10:38 pm EST

Motio Limited (AU:MXO) has released an update.

Motio Limited (ASX:MXO) announced the results of its annual general meeting, with key resolutions such as the re-election of director Harley Grosser and the approval of a 10% placement capacity being successfully carried. The company, known for its focus on audience experience and digital media, continues to leverage its strong network to create engaging content and connections.

