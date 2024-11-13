Motio Limited Announces AGM Results and Key Resolutions

Motio Limited (AU:MXO) has released an update.

Motio Limited (ASX:MXO) announced the results of its annual general meeting, with key resolutions such as the re-election of director Harley Grosser and the approval of a 10% placement capacity being successfully carried. The company, known for its focus on audience experience and digital media, continues to leverage its strong network to create engaging content and connections.

