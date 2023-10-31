News & Insights

Motherson Sumi Wiring India's Q2 profit rises on healthy demand

October 31, 2023 — 06:56 am EDT

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Motherson Sumi Wiring India MSWI.NS on Tuesday reported a near 34% increase in second-quarter profit as strong demand for its products, led by an optimistic automotive industry, outweighed higher input costs.

The company's profit rose to 1.56 billion rupees ($18.74 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 1.16 billion rupees a year ago.

Automakers' optimism about festive season demand pushed up inventory levels in the quarter, which helped the company increase sales of products like wiring harnesses, used in making vehicles.

Total revenue from operations grew 14.7% to 21.05 billion rupees.

Noida-based Motherson Sumi, a joint venture between India's Samvardhana Motherson International SAMD.NS and Japan's Sumitomo Wiring Systems, counts Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai among its clients.

The growth in revenue outpaced a 12.5% rise in total expenses, led by a spike in cost of raw materials consumed.

Analysts said that prices of copper, a key raw material for wiremakers, had risen about 8% year-on-year.

Shares of the company settled 0.25% lower after the results. They are up about 3% so far this year compared to a more than 23% rise in the Nifty Midcap 100 index .NIFMDCP100.

($1 = 83.2341 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;))

