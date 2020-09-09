Motherson Sumi Systems to issue 3yr bonds at 6.65%

Updates size, adds bidding and arranger details

MUMBAI, Sept 8 (IFR) - Motherson Sumi Systems is planning to raise up to Rs30bn (US$407m) from three-year bonds at 6.65%, according to market sources.

It is targeting Rs15bn plus a greenshoe of the same amount.

It has asked investors to place bids on the BSE's electronic platform on September 10 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm India time.

India Ratings has assigned a AAA (negative) rating to the industrial and automotive manufacturer's bonds.

The issuer is looking to refinance a loan at a lower cost.

HDFC Bank, HSBC and ICICI Bank are the arrangers for the bond offering.

On April 21, it raised Rs5bn from three-year debut bonds at 7.84%.

The issuer is yet to make an official announcement on the final yield and size.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby and David Holland)

