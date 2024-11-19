News & Insights

Mothercare Announces AGM Success and Leadership Change

November 19, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Mothercare (GB:MTC) has released an update.

Mothercare’s recent Annual General Meeting saw all proposed resolutions passed with overwhelming support, reflecting strong investor confidence. Additionally, the company announced a board change as Mark Newton Jones stepped down, making way for Clive Whiley as the new Chairman to drive the company’s strategic initiatives. This shake-up comes amidst Mothercare’s efforts to navigate challenges posed by global events and strengthen its market position.

