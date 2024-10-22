Mothercare Announces AGM and Financial Report Release

Mothercare (GB:MTC) has released an update.

Mothercare plc has released its Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ending March 30, 2024, along with the Notice of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for November 19, 2024. The company invites shareholders to submit proxy votes and questions ahead of the AGM to ensure active participation. These documents are accessible on Mothercare’s official website, providing crucial insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic outlook.

